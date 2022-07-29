FM Kuleba appealed to UN and Red Cross regarding Ukrainians POWs

Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba called on the UN to establish the circumstances of the death of 53 Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast and the Red Cross to check on the rest of POWs.

I urge @UN which facilitated the evacuation of Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal to strongly condemn Russia for shelling the Olenivka detention facility and visit the site to establish all facts of this heinous crime. I also call on @ICRC to check all Ukrainian prisoners of war. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 29, 2022