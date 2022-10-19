EU ambassadors approve sanctions against Iran for its part in war against Ukraine – Interfax Ukraine

The ambassadors of the member states of the European Union have approved sanctions against Iran for its involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine, Interfax Ukraine reports citing an unnamed European diplomat.

According to Interfax Ukraine, he said it in Brussels on 19 October. The decision will be formally approved by a written procedure followed by publication on 20 October.

“The sanctions were approved against three individuals and a drone company,” according to the Interfax Source.

Russia has been actively using the Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to attack Ukrainian troops and cities since late August – early September.

