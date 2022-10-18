More than 600 bodies have already been exhumed in the de-occupied Kharkiv Oblast

More than six hundred bodies have already been exhumed from various burial sites in the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv Oblast, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi said.

Those tortured by the Russians and those who died as a result of shelling were found in Kupyansk, Pisky-Radkivskyi, Izium and other settlements. In October, police officers in the Oblast received data on four new burial sites in one day.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that in every de-occupied territory law enforcement officers encounter the same picture, namely the presence of torture chambers of the occupiers.

Identifying the victims is also a problem. Currently, DNA tests are being conducted for this purpose.