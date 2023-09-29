Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Norway bans Russian cars’ entry following similar bans in five EU states

Norway joined Finland, Baltic states and Poland in banning entry of Russian passenger cars starting October 3, part of measures aimed at cutting Russia’s income for its invasion of Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
29/09/2023
Latvia will ban cars registered in Russia and Belarus
Russian number plate on a car. Illustrative photo: open sources
Norway joined Finland, the Baltic states and Poland in banning entry of Russian-registered passenger cars from 3 October, the country’s foreign ministry said on 29 September, The Guardian reports.

The ban is part of broader Western efforts to cut off sources of income funding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Norway to restrict entry of Russian-registered cars

“It is important that the sanctions are effective so that we prevent as much as possible income that the Russian state needs to finance the war,” Norwegian FM Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement.

The Norwegian foreign ministry clarified that the ban, applying to cars with nine or fewer seats, will exempt vehicles owned by Norwegian or EEA citizens living permanently in Russia and their family members.

Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have previously introduced similar bans after a directive by the European Commission.

