Iran plans to send missiles, drones to Russia for Ukraine war – WP citing officials

The Washington Post reports that Iran is strengthening its commitment to supply arms for Russia’s assault on Ukraine, according to US and allied security officials, secretly agreeing to send not only attack drones but also what some officials described as the first Iranian-made surface-to-surface missiles intended for use against Ukrainian cities and troop positions.

“An intelligence assessment shared in recent days with Ukrainian and US officials contends that Iran’s armaments industry is preparing a first shipment of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles, two well-known Iranian short-range ballistic missiles capable of striking targets at distances of 300 and 700 kilometers, respectively, two officials briefed on the matter said. If carried out, it would be the first delivery of such missiles to Russia since the start of the war,” WP wrote.

