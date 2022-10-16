Russia defense industry “probably incapable of producing advanced munitions at the rate they are being expended” – British intel

The intelligence update published by the British Defense Ministry on 16 October 2022 suggests that Russia’s defense industry is “probably incapable of producing advanced munitions at the rate they are being expended.”
- On 10 October 2022, Russia “probably fired more than 80 cruise missiles into Ukraine” while President Putin claimed the strikes were in retaliation for the attack on the Kerch Bridge.
- According to Ukraine’s defense ministry, more than half of the projectiles were shot down, though dozens struck Kyiv and other population centers, killing civilians and damaging civil infrastructure.
- “These attacks represent a further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future.”
