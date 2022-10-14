Russia has over 600 missiles left – Ukraine’s Minister of Defense ~~

Russia currently has only a third of its high-precision missile arsenal remaining compared the pre-February situation. This is more than 600 missiles of various types, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted.



https://twitter.com/oleksiireznikov/status/1580842881853845504

According to Reznikov, before the start of its full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia had:

900 land-based missiles for Iskanders

500 sea-based missiles of the Kalibr type

444 airborne cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types.





According to the Ministry of Defense, Russia now has two-thirds fewer missiles in its stockpile than it had before the start of the full-scale war. Currently, Russia has more than 600 missiles of various types, in particular:

124 missiles for Iskanders

272 Kalibr missiles;

213 cruise missiles of Kh-101 and Kh-555 types.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Defense, the Russian army has about 300 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, which it uses to attack Ukraine, Reznikov said on air of the national telethon, Texty reported.



According to him, Russia is trying to buy several thousand more Iranian drones. Reznikov stressed that he could not yet predict whether Russia would buy such a number of drones from Iran. However, Ukrainians and the Armed Forces should be ready for this.



“We are not standing there. We are developing systems for destruction, suppression, because our military had already learned how to do it. We analyze all the details to the nuances, look at the electronic brains, and accordingly prepare countermeasures,” Reznikov added.

A crowdfunder for such systems was announced today:

"Shahed catcher": Ukraine launches crowdfunder for systems to down Iranian kamikaze drones



Ukraine was hit by an unprecedented Russian missile strike on 10 October.