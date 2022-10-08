Powerful explosion at Kerch Bridge connecting occupied Crimea to Russia – media

Large fire at the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea. Source.

At 6:29, the Telegram channel of the Kerch-based news site Kerch.info reported an explosion and fire in the area of the Kerch Bridge which connects occupied Crimea to Russia:

“‘Panes broke’: Kerch residents woke up to the sound of an explosion. Eyewitnesses told about a strong fire on the Crimean bridge…” the report goes.

More videos from the Crimean bridge: pic.twitter.com/a0FGTR6hmC — Ukraine NOW (@UkraineNowMedia) October 8, 2022

One of the photos of the Kerch Bridge fire published by a local Telegram channel shows at least two conflagrations: one on the railway bridge, and the other near it:

The later images from the scene show what appears to be a train sitting on the bridge with at least one of its cars engulfed in fire:

The photo shared on a Russian Telegram channel shows what appears to be a train sitting on the Kerch bridge with at least one of its cars engulfed in fire.

📷https://t.co/Py0jjiu8vw pic.twitter.com/MjBo1EAtim — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 8, 2022

Update:

At 6:56, Russia’s TASS reported:

“According to preliminary data, a fuel tank [railroad] car has been on fire at one of the sections of the Crimean bridge, shipping arches aren’t damaged, said an adviser to the head of the Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov.”

Meanwhile, there’s not only the fuel train on fire but also the vehicle portion of the Kerch bridge has collapsed, as the footage from the scene shows:

One of the videos clearly shows vehicle portion of the bridge that collapsed. 📹via @RALee85 pic.twitter.com/0IJ2tLJJKn — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 8, 2022