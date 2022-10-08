Powerful explosion at Kerch Bridge connecting occupied Crimea to Russia – media

Large fire at the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea. Source

Russo-Ukrainian war 2022

At 6:29, the Telegram channel of the Kerch-based news site Kerch.info reported an explosion and fire in the area of the Kerch Bridge which connects occupied Crimea to Russia:

“‘Panes broke’: Kerch residents woke up to the sound of an explosion. Eyewitnesses told about a strong fire on the Crimean bridge…” the report goes.

One of the photos of the Kerch Bridge fire published by a local Telegram channel shows at least two conflagrations: one on the railway bridge, and the other near it:

Fire at the Kerch bridge. Source. ~

Fire at the Kerch bridge. Source.

The later images from the scene show what appears to be a train sitting on the bridge with at least one of its cars engulfed in fire:

Update:

At 6:56, Russia’s TASS reported:

“According to preliminary data, a fuel tank [railroad]  car has been on fire at one of the sections of the Crimean bridge, shipping arches aren’t damaged, said an adviser to the head of the Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov.”

Meanwhile, there’s not only the fuel train on fire but also the vehicle portion of the Kerch bridge has collapsed, as the footage from the scene shows:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags