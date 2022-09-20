Ukraine sinks Russian barge with reinforcements to vulnerable Kherson grouping

Latest news Ukraine

The Ukrainian Army has sunk a Russian barge carrying military equipment and personnel to its vulnerable grouping on the right bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, the Operative Command South reported.

It said that Russian attempts to establish an “alternative” river crossing near Nova Kakhovka and Kozatsky were not successful after Ukrainian fire control, after which a barge with ammunition, military equipment and personnel “joined the submarine fleet of the occupiers.”

Ukraine has delivered a series of high-precision strikes on key bridges in Kherson Oblast, cutting off a group of occupiers from reinforcements from Crimea. Russian attempts to repair the bridges have been unsuccessful.

Ukraine sinks Russian barge with reinforcements to vulnerable Kherson grouping ~~
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags