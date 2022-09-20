Ukraine sinks Russian barge with reinforcements to vulnerable Kherson grouping ~~

The Ukrainian Army has sunk a Russian barge carrying military equipment and personnel to its vulnerable grouping on the right bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, the Operative Command South reported.

It said that Russian attempts to establish an “alternative” river crossing near Nova Kakhovka and Kozatsky were not successful after Ukrainian fire control, after which a barge with ammunition, military equipment and personnel “joined the submarine fleet of the occupiers.”

Ukraine has delivered a series of high-precision strikes on key bridges in Kherson Oblast, cutting off a group of occupiers from reinforcements from Crimea. Russian attempts to repair the bridges have been unsuccessful.