Echelons of the Russian military are arriving in Belarus

Echelons with Russian military personnel, which are part of the regional grouping of troops, have arrived in the Republic of Belarus, Ministry of Defense of Belarus reports.

According to it, the occupiers in Belarus were “welcomed with bread and salt.” They state that the decision to create a regional group of troops was adopted and is being implemented allegedly “in the interests of strengthening the protection and defense of the border of the allied state.”

Echelons with Russian military personnel are arriving in Belarus Acc to🇧🇾Defense Ministry,🇷🇺soldiers "welcomed with bread and salt" & decision to create reg group of troops adopted "in interests of strengthening protection of border of the allied state" https://t.co/6fKkFu5sO9 pic.twitter.com/qS2Oq0TEna — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 15, 2022