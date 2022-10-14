Ukraine starts to use German IRIS-T air defense system against Russia’s missile attack

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesperson for the Air Force Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that Ukrainian Army has started to use the German IRIS-T air defense system in southern Ukraine, UkrInform reported.

IRIS-T SLM (Infra Red Imaging System Tail/Thrust Vector-Controlled Surface Launched Medium Range) air defense system is designed to protect civilians by repelling air attacks by the Russian army.

IRIS-T is considered to be one of the most advanced air defense systems able to improve the probability of a direct hit, its missiles are equipped with an active radar proximity sensor. It can:

intercept fast-moving and miniature targets, such as air-to-air/surface-to-air missiles and air-to-surface/surface-to-surface missiles and rockets

destroy UAVs/drones and cruise missiles