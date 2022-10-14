Russia hits Zaporizhzhia city infrastructure with S-300 missiles ~~

In the morning of 14 October, Russia again fired S-300 missiles against Zaporizhzhia, a city in eastern Ukraine, hitting infrastructure objects. According to head of Zaporizhzhia military administration Oleksandr Starukh, three missiles were fired, RL firefighters are extinguishing fires. No casualties were reported.

Photo: Oleksandr Starukh/TG

The city had recently been facing the brunt of Russian attacks, with missiles destroying many residential buildings.