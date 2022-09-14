Russian occupiers try to flood Kryvyi Rih city, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Ukraine’s President

Flooded houses in Kryvyi Rih. Photo of local website www.0564.ua 

The Russian invaders launched rocket attacks on hydraulic structures trying to flood Kryvyi Rih city in the south-east of Ukraine, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, the only thing the occupiers can is to cause panic, create an emergency situation, and try to leave people without light, heat, water and food.

According to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, 8 Russian cruise missiles struck Kryvyi Rih city. Tymoshenko said that “missiles were aimed at buildings that are critically important for people’s livelihood” and such actions are a terrorist act.

Tymoshenko adds that the water level in the Ingulets River in Kryvyi Rih changes every hour, there is a threat of flooding.

As a result of shelling, hydraulic structures were seriously damaged, several districts of Kryvyi Rih were left without water.

 

 

 

