Russian soldiers remaining in Kherson discard fatigues, don civilian clothes – resistance center

According to Ukraine’s resistance movement coordination center, people in civilian clothes with weapons were seen in different areas of Kherson, from which the Russian army is withdrawing. These are Russian soldiers who discarded their military fatigues, helmets, and bulletproof vests in trash cans and are trying to mask themselves as civilians.

“The Russians may try to create a picture that the local population is fighting back the Armed Forces... The local resistance knows about the whereabouts of such ‘civilians,’ so our units, which are conducting the operation to liberate Kherson also know about it,” Ukraine’s resistance movement coordination center wrote.