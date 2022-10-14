Lithuania repaired PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers for Ukrainian Army

Latest news Ukraine

On Oct.14, Minister of Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anušauskas said that Lithuania had repaired Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery howitzers and sent them back to the battlefield in Ukraine.

On 21 June 2022, Ukraine received 12 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers: seven came from Germany and five from the Netherlands, DW reported. After weeks of intensive use, the guns required maintenance, as they are designed and built to fire no more than 100 shots a day, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung explained. 

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags