Lithuania repaired PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers for Ukrainian Army

On Oct.14, Minister of Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anušauskas said that Lithuania had repaired Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery howitzers and sent them back to the battlefield in Ukraine.

PzH2000 repaired in Lithuania 🇱🇹 are being returned to the battlefield in Ukraine 🇺🇦. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/GYmHG0O6HG — Arvydas Anušauskas (@a_anusauskas) October 14, 2022

On 21 June 2022, Ukraine received 12 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers: seven came from Germany and five from the Netherlands, DW reported. After weeks of intensive use, the guns required maintenance, as they are designed and built to fire no more than 100 shots a day, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung explained.