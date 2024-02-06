Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

ISW: Russia intensifies rhetoric of Ukraine partitioning likely trying to normalize it in West

Russia is using unrelated topics to promote the hypothetical partition of Ukraine, seeking to normalize this narrative in Western discussions, per ISW.
byYuri Zoria
06/02/2024
2 minute read
A view of St. Basil’s Cathedral at the Red Square in Moscow on 17 March 2020. Source: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says that Russia is intensifying “rhetoric pushing for the hypothetical partition of Ukraine by seizing on innocuous and unrelated topics,” likely in an “attempt to normalize the partition narrative in Western discussions about Ukraine.”

Deputy Chairperson of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suggested on 5 February that European intentions to build a railway connecting Spain to Lviv City indicate Western recognition of Lviv City as the potential new capital of Ukraine within Lviv Oblast after the resolution of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

It’s important to clarify that the railway project is unrelated to Ukrainian borders or the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine; it’s an independent European infrastructure initiative. Nevertheless, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials have been promoting a narrative that justifies the invasion of Ukraine as a historical conquest. In December 2023, they suggested the possibility of partitioning Ukraine and leaving it as a “sovereign” entity within Lviv Oblast’s borders. This proposal gained attention, particularly among some right-wing nationalist politicians in Central Europe.

Medvedev’s recent claims, posted in English on social media, seem aimed at an international audience. They align with Russia’s campaign to portray Ukraine as artificially constructed, possibly to reduce Western support and promote discussions of Ukraine ceding territory to Russia. ISW believes Putin still seeks complete Ukrainian and Western capitulation.

Russian ultranationalists remain aligned with the Kremlin’s maximalist goals in Ukraine, emphasizing that negotiations won’t bring lasting peace. Prominent Russian figure Alexander Khodakovsky argued that only war and victory by either Russia or Ukraine could achieve lasting peace, dismissing the idea of a truce.

Khodakovsky further asserted that the current static warfare situation prevents Russian forces from wearing down Ukrainian forces across the entire front, emphasizing the need to pressure Ukraine and force them to allocate more resources to all fronts. This approach aligns with Russian ultranationalist support for maximalist goals, making it incompatible with meaningful negotiations for an armistice or lasting peace.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0