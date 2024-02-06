ISW: Russia intensifies rhetoric of Ukraine partitioning likely trying to normalize it in West

It’s important to clarify that the railway project is unrelated to Ukrainian borders or the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine; it’s an independent European infrastructure initiative. Nevertheless, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials have been promoting a narrative that justifies the invasion of Ukraine as a historical conquest. In December 2023, they suggested the possibility of partitioning Ukraine and leaving it as a “sovereign” entity within Lviv Oblast’s borders. This proposal gained attention, particularly among some right-wing nationalist politicians in Central Europe.

Medvedev's recent claims, posted in English on social media, seem aimed at an international audience. They align with Russia's campaign to portray Ukraine as artificially constructed, possibly to reduce Western support and promote discussions of Ukraine ceding territory to Russia. ISW believes Putin still seeks complete Ukrainian and Western capitulation. Russian ultranationalists remain aligned with the Kremlin's maximalist goals in Ukraine, emphasizing that negotiations won't bring lasting peace. Prominent Russian figure Alexander Khodakovsky argued that only war and victory by either Russia or Ukraine could achieve lasting peace, dismissing the idea of a truce. Khodakovsky further asserted that the current static warfare situation prevents Russian forces from wearing down Ukrainian forces across the entire front, emphasizing the need to pressure Ukraine and force them to allocate more resources to all fronts. This approach aligns with Russian ultranationalist support for maximalist goals, making it incompatible with meaningful negotiations for an armistice or lasting peace.