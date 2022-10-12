Ukraine secured five recently liberated villages in Kherson Oblast – OpCommand South

Newly liberated area in the north of Kherson Oblast. Map: DeppState as of 12 October 2022 morning.

The Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this morning that the Ukrainian troops continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kherson Oblast’s north:

“Units of the [Russian] occupying forces concentrate their main efforts on holding the captured territories and restraining our offensive actions. Despite this, our units consolidated the successful liberation of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka, and Chervone in the Beryslav district. Stabilization measures for ‘resuscitation’ of social and critical infrastructure are ongoing there.”

Media and military sources report no active offensive actions by the Ukrainian army in the area now as the Operational Command South says that the Ukrainian forces continue to carry out attacks on Russian reserves “disrupting their control system and logistical support.”

These five villages are situated in the central part of the large are liberated by the Ukrainian forces earlier this month:

Footage confirming the liberation of the southernmost village of the five, Nova Kamianka, emerged on 9 October, although it could have been liberated days earlier:

Read also: