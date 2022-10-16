Russian command sends untrained soldiers to front lines – Russian media

The Russian command throws the mobilized, who have not been properly trained, to the front line and they become cannon fodder, SOTA Telegram channel reported.

“SOTA” has an audio story of a man mobilized on September 22 from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, who is now undergoing treatment after a series of injuries received at the front line.

A mobilized man describes the events in the Donetsk direction:

There is practically no training for the mobilized: in Russia it lasts one day, on the border with Ukraine it is limited to less than a week and is reduced to drinking and regular shooting.

Due to the lack of medical examination even before being sent to the front, one mobilized man died – a blood clot broke off.

Mobilized soldiers are taken to Rostov region by civilian aircrafts.

Soldiers on the front line are practically not fed: food was brought to them once in 3 days. Mobilized soldiers are put on the first line of the front, in front of contract soldiers, using them as human shields.

Unlike the Ukrainian army, the Russian army has no modern weapons – drones and precision artillery.