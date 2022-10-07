Ukrainian military confirms recent liberation of six villages in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian soldier with the national flag standing near the welcome sign of the village of Biliaivka. The Ukrainian name of the village is rewritten in Russian in the sign while the sign itself was placed at what was the Russian checkpoint. Photo: FB/128 окрема гірсько-штурмова Закарпатська бригада - Закарпатський легіон 

Russo-Ukrainian war 2022

Ukraine’s 128th separate mountain assault Transcarpathian brigade Transcarpathian Legion reported the liberation of six villages in the north of Kherson Oblast.

“We’re moving forward step by step. Soldiers of the 128th separate mountain-assault “Transcarpathian” brigade are confidently liberating our country’s settlements. Bilyaivka, Khreshchenivka, Ukrainka, Leninske, Shevchenkivka, Petrivka. More to come! Together to victory! Everything gonna be Ukraine!” the Brigade’s Facebook post reads.

Visual confirmation of the liberation of Khreshchenivka, Kherson Oblast. Source. ~

Visual confirmation of the liberation of Khreshchenivka, Kherson Oblast. Source.

The report doesn’t mention the exact dates of the liberation, however, the location of the villages suggests that they were liberated days ago.

Map: DeepState ~

Map: DeepState

The Operational Command South reported the liberation of three of the mentioned villages – Khreshchenivka, Biliaivka, and Ukrainka – in its summary of 4 October, the other mentioned settlements are located near those three.

