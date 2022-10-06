Bracelets from last batch of Azovstal metal are sold to buy drones for Ukraine forces

Bracelets made from the last pre-war batch of Azovstal metal are being sold in Ukraine to raise funds for the Armed Forces.

The project “Azovstal. A symbol of indomitability” was launched by the fundraising platform United24, the press service of the President’s Office reports.

Due to the limited amount of steel, the first batch of bracelets totals 10,000 pieces, each of which costs 1,500 hryvnias (40 USD). All money collected from the sale will be used to purchase drones for the Ukrainian army.

“The word “Azovstal” from the plant’s own name has turned into a common name – a symbol of the courage and strength of spirit of the entire Ukrainian people. We dedicate this project to the most indomitable people in the world – the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to every Ukrainian who defends his land,” says Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Each bracelet is made of 5 grams of steel, which was produced on rolling mill 3600 of the Azovstal plant. The sheet-rolling shop, where mill 3600 worked for many years, became one of the places where the defenders of Mariupol kept their defense until the last.

The presentation of the initiative took place near the largest flag of Ukraine, next to which a 17-meter inscription “I believe in the Armed Forces” was placed. The letters, which are also made of “Azovstal” metal, will stand in this place until November 1.

The design of bracelets with the engraved coat of arms of Ukraine was developed by the SOVA jewelry house. During the implementation of the idea, they were guided by a limited amount of metal and a large print run, because they expected that thousands of people would want to have such a bracelet.

By the way, according to United24 coordinator Yaroslava Hres, already within the first 3 hours from the opening of sales, the demand for bracelets was crazy.

“5 grams of Ukrainian steel, 5 grams of Ukrainian indomitability. While I am writing this post, the bracelet has been on sale for 3 hours, the website of the SOVA jewelry house is down, because the demand is so great that it is impossible to withstand it (but you can already make your way). In SOVA stores there are queues. This is something incredible,” she wrote on Facebook.