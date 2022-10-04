“No sham referenda, announcements about annexations will help Russia,” Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian government intensively restores normal life in the areas liberated from the Russian occupiers, Zelenskyy said in his evening address. He added that these are “more than 450 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast alone – those that were liberated thanks to the defense operation that began in September and is still ongoing.”

“The work of transport, post office, police, normal supply of water, gas, electricity is being restored – as much as possible. The occupiers left many mined areas, many tripwires, almost all infrastructure was destroyed. The damage is colossal. But life is returning – wherever the occupiers were driven out,” he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. “But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and more occupiers are trying to escape, more and more losses are being inflicted on the enemy army…Of course, there are many fanatics out there. Those who will never admit the obvious, that this is a pointless war for Russia that Russia cannot win.”

He added that many Russian soldiers who were taken to the front a week or two ago were not trained for combat “to fight in such a war. But the Russian command just needs some people – any kind – to replace the dead. And when these new ones die, more people will be sent. This is how Russia fights. That’s how it will lose as well.”

“No sham referenda, announcements about annexations, conversations about the borders they invented and drew somewhere, will help them [Russians]. There is a clear and internationally recognized border of Ukraine. There are lives we must protect. There is security we must restore,” Zelenskyy said.