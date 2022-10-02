NATO chief praises Ukrainian advance, warns Russia against nuclear weapons

Latest news Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has praised Ukraine’s liberation of Lyman, a town in eastern Ukraine.

Speaking to NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s advance in Lyman demonstrates Ukraine can push back Russian forces:

“We have seen that they have been able to take a new town, Lyman, and that demonstrates that the Ukrainians are making progress, are able to push back the Russian forces because of the courage, because of their bravery, their skills, but of course also because of the advanced weapons that the United States and other allies are providing,” he said.

As well, he warned Russia of “severe consequences” if Vladimir Putin were to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. “The nuclear rhetoric is dangerous. It’s reckless.”

Any use of nuclear weapons would “change the nature” of the Ukraine conflict, he added.

“A nuclear war can never be won and should never be fought. This is a message that NATO allies and NATO allies clearly convey to Russia.”

Ukraine liberates Donetsk’s Lyman: “Ukrainian flag already there, fighting still going on” – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags