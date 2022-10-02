NATO chief praises Ukrainian advance, warns Russia against nuclear weapons

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has praised Ukraine’s liberation of Lyman, a town in eastern Ukraine.

Speaking to NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s advance in Lyman demonstrates Ukraine can push back Russian forces:

“We have seen that they have been able to take a new town, Lyman, and that demonstrates that the Ukrainians are making progress, are able to push back the Russian forces because of the courage, because of their bravery, their skills, but of course also because of the advanced weapons that the United States and other allies are providing,” he said.

As well, he warned Russia of “severe consequences” if Vladimir Putin were to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. “The nuclear rhetoric is dangerous. It’s reckless.”



Any use of nuclear weapons would “change the nature” of the Ukraine conflict, he added.

“A nuclear war can never be won and should never be fought. This is a message that NATO allies and NATO allies clearly convey to Russia.”