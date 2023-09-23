Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

“Leave Crimea now!” warns Ukrainian official, as situation grows increasingly perilous

The Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine has urged Ukrainians to temporarily leave occupied Crimea. Since the summer of 2023, Ukrainian missile strikes have become routine for the peninsula.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
23/09/2023
1 minute read
Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk urged Ukrainians to temporarily leave occupied Crimea. Photo: FB Ірина Верещук
Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk asked Ukrainians to consider waiting out Crimea’s de-occupation from outside the region.

“I ask Ukrainians again, if possible, leave Crimea. Wait out the peninsula’s de-occupation in areas we control or third countries,” Vereshchuk wrote on social media.

Since the summer of 2023, Ukrainian missile strikes have become routine for the peninsula. The most recent one occurred on 22 September, when Ukraine launched a missile strike on the Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ in occupied Sevastopol. In the operation codenamed Crab Trap, the Ukrainian Air Force struck the building during a meeting of the Russian Navy’s leadership.

In his commentary to the Ukrainian Service of the Voice of America, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) chief, said the attack killed at least nine and wounded 16 troops, with Russian generals among them.

Read more:

 

