French president vows to help Ukraine regain full sovereignty

French President Macron has reaffirmed France’s determination to help Ukraine regain its full sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a readout of a call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on 2 October.

As well, he condemned Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions and vowed to work with its European partners on new sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally approved the annexation of the occupied parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts on 30 September 2022.



Propaganda shows termed “referendums” that concluded in the Russian-occupied territories on 27 September served as the legal pretext for yet another Russian landgrab. Predictably, Russia’s occupation authorities reported a surreally high turnout with an even more surreally high “approval rate” for being annexed by Russia.



The annexation has been condemned by Ukraine’s partners, who pledged more military aid to Kyiv and sanctions against Russia.