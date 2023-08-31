Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian insurgents claim responsibility for drone attack on Kursk air base

byOlena Mukhina
31/08/2023
1 minute read
A Polish air force MiG-29 fighter jet, Sept. 21, 2021. Illustrative photo: US Air Force/Edgar Grimaldo.
Anti-Putin insurgents from the Free Russian Legion have claimed responsibility for the 27 August attack on the Kursk air base.

The fighters, who were involved in clashes between Russian security forces and partisans within Russia’s Belgorod Oblast near Ukraine’s border, reported that the “latest highly successful attack” was conducted in collaboration with the Ukrainian military counterintelligence.

“We struck a military target with drones – an airfield with Putin’s vultures. All designated targets were destroyed. We emphasize that those were legitimate targets that brought sorrow and death to peaceful Ukrainian cities. Elements of the air defense system covering the executioners’ aircraft were also damaged, ” the group said. 

The Free Russian Legion has emphasized that the building in Kursk Oblast, where, according to the reports made by Russian authorities, a drone crashed, was actually damaged by a Russian air defense missile.

The Security Service of Ukraine and Russian authorities have not yet provided comments on this matter.

According to the military sources of “Ukrainska Pravda” on the night of 17 August, Ukraine attacked the Kursk air base with sixteen drones which targeted four Su-30 aircraft and 1 MiG-29 fighter jet.

