Germans support sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, but not theirs



54% of surveyed Germans support the deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine in principle if a ceasefire occurs.

This is according to Deutsche Welle, which cites a YouGov poll commissioned by the DPA news agency, conducted online between 20 and 23 December, with 2,194 participants.

As per the survey, 19% of respondents are fundamentally opposed to the idea, while 25% remain undecided.

When asked if they support Germnay’s direct participation in the peacekeeping, the sentiment differs among the respondents. Just 23% want the country to put boots on the ground, while 33% reject the idea altogether.

The deployment of peacekeepers is one of the key elements of a potential peace push floated by President-elect Donald Trump. The goal would be to ensure that Russia doesn’t continue its territorial conquest in the war-torn country.