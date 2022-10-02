Russia’s Constitutional Court approves annexation of occupied Ukraine, calls for “parliamentary elections”

Russia’s Constitutional Court approved a package of documents to “admit” occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia and even scheduled “elections” to “parliaments” for 2023, Russia’s state-controlled TASS reports.

According to the decree issued by the Constitutional Court, Russia’s puppet “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” became part of Russia as “republics”, with Russian as the official language.

Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts are considered “accepted” in the Russian Federation as “separate [federal] subjects with their current names [preserved]”.

The Russian-appointed quislings of those regions will how be called governors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally approved the annexation of the occupied parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts on 30 September 2022.



Propaganda shows termed “referendums” that concluded in the Russian-occupied territories on 27 September served as the legal pretext for yet another Russian landgrab. Predictably, Russia’s occupation authorities reported a surreally high turnout with an even more surreally high “approval rate” for being annexed by Russia.

The annexation has been condemned by Ukraine’s partners, who pledged more military aid to Kyiv and sanctions against Russia.