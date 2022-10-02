Russia’s Constitutional Court approves annexation of occupied Ukraine, calls for “parliamentary elections”

Latest news Ukraine

Russia’s Constitutional Court approved a package of documents to “admit” occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia and even scheduled “elections” to “parliaments” for 2023, Russia’s state-controlled TASS reports.

According to the decree issued by the Constitutional Court, Russia’s puppet “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” became part of Russia as “republics”, with Russian as the official language.

Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts are considered “accepted” in the Russian Federation as “separate [federal] subjects with their current names [preserved]”.

The Russian-appointed quislings of those regions will how be called governors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally approved the annexation of the occupied parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts on 30 September 2022.

Propaganda shows termed “referendums” that concluded in the Russian-occupied territories on 27 September served as the legal pretext for yet another Russian landgrab. Predictably, Russia’s occupation authorities reported a surreally high turnout with an even more surreally high “approval rate” for being annexed by Russia.

The annexation has been condemned by Ukraine’s partners, who pledged more military aid to Kyiv and sanctions against Russia.

Five consequences of Russia’s annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories

Putin hopes to “consolidate patriotic support” for the war by announcing annexation of Ukraine’s south, British intel says

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags