Gas pipeline interconnecting Greece and Bulgaria starts commercial operation

Bulgaria and Greece started commercial operation of the interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), a 182-kilometer pipeline interconnecting the gas transport systems of the two countries.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen inaugurated the pipeline on 1 October calling it “a game changer.”

Europe has everything it needs to break free from Russian fossil fuels. The inauguration of the 🇧🇬🇬🇷 interconnector is a game changer. Together, let’s shape a strong and resilient energy Union.

It is expected that IGB will help the countries in the region which are dependent on Russian gas imports get greater access to the global natural gas market.

The pipeline was opened in early September.

The IGB pipeline is 182 kilometers long with 31 kilometers in Greek territory. Construction works are underway at the future terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Alexandroupolis near Komotini.

