Russia can deploy no more than 350,000 troops in Ukraine – Ukraine’s intel

Russia faces a shortage of personnel and can deploy no more than 300,000-350,000 troops in Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, said.

According to him, in the Russian army, many units only act as guards, defending facilities both on the territory of the Russian Federation and beyond its borders. In addition, Russia has a powerful contingent in Syria, an extensive network of military bases in Armenia and Tajikistan, a contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, and a contingent in Kazakhstan. This is why it cannot send more troops, he said.