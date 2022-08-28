Russian mercenary made performance with skull of killed Ukrainian soldier

Russian mercenary Igor Mangushev (Bereg) made a performance with the skull of a Ukrainian soldier killed near Azovstal. He said that Russia is at war not with people but with the Ukrainian idea, so all Ukrainians must be killed, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyy reported.

In his speech, Mangushev said that Russia is at war with the Ukrainian idea, so all Ukrainians must be killed.

— Денис Казанський (@den_kazansky) August 28, 2022