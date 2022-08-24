Bulgaria risks a relapse into its addiction to Russia’s Gazprom – Politico

The administration of caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev has toyed with the idea of resuming Russian gas imports since taking power, but matters stepped up a notch this week when Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said Bulgaria had no choice but to restart talks with Gazprom, Politico writes.

