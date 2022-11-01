Massive attack on Ukraine partly revenge for Sevastopol – Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the massive missile attack on Ukraine on October 31, was “in part” a response to the sinking of Black Sea Fleet ships in Sevastopol, said Putin at a press conference in Sochi.

Journalist: “Are massive strikes on the territory of Ukraine a response to the recent events in Sevastopol?”

Putin: “Partly so. But that’s not all we could do.”

Also, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin complains that Ukraine does not want to conduct “peaceful” negotiations with the Russian Federation.

“We made an agreement with them in Istanbul, they took it, then threw everything in the basket. And now they have forbidden themselves to talk to us about anything at all,” Putin said. “Well, how can we discuss possible agreements now, if there is not even a desire from that side to talk to us. Well, we will wait. Perhaps some necessary conditions will mature, and our good will is known. It is not subject to any changes or doubts”.