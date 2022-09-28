Three pipes of both Nord Stream gas pipelines may become unusable

German special services suggest that three pipes of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea may become permanently unusable after alleged acts of sabotage, Tagesspiegel reported.

If the pipelines aren’t repaired quickly, salt water will corrode them.

On Sept. 26, the dispatcher of the Nord Stream-2 shore site recorded a sharp drop in pressure in the pipeline. Also, a gas leak was recorded from both threads of the Nord Stream 1.

Germany, Denmark and Sweden are inclined to think that it may be a sabotage.