Canada imposes sanctions on Russia, supports Ukraine’s membership in NATO

On September 30, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions in response to Russia’s unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, including the sham referendums and the attempted annexation of the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

“Canada is imposing measures on 43 Russian oligarchs, financial elites, and their family members; the so-called governing body in Kherson; and 35 Russia-backed senior officials in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. These individuals and entities are complicit in President Putin’s desperate attempt to undermine the principles of state sovereignty and share responsibility for the ongoing senseless bloodshed throughout Ukraine,” says the statement Canadian Global Affairs.

Also, during the meeting with US Secretary Antony Blinken, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly voiced support for possible Ukrainian membership in NATO after President Volodymyr Zelensky, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal signed the application for accelerated accession to the Alliance.

“Regarding NATO – so Ukraine’s accession to NATO – our position has not changed. It has been the same, which is essentially we believe in NATO’s “Open Door” policy, and we’ve always been in favor of Ukraine acceding to NATO.”