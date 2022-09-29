Ukraine forces expect Russia will resort to escalation, intensifying combat operations and strikes

Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces expects that after holding sham referendums in the occupied territory of Ukraine and mobilization, the Russian authorities may resort to escalation at the front, General Oleksiy Hromov said at a briefing.

“Mobilization measures in the aggressor country continue. After the pseudo-referendums are held and the enemy groups build up their forces, an escalation of the situation is not excluded.”

According to him, escalation will be characterized, first of all, by Russia striking critical infrastructure with simultaneous attempts to intensify combat operations with the aim of seizing the territories of entire Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts of Ukraine.