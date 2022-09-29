Ukraine forces expect Russia will resort to escalation, intensifying combat operations and strikes

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces expects that after holding sham referendums in the occupied territory of Ukraine and mobilization, the Russian authorities may resort to escalation at the front, General Oleksiy Hromov said at a briefing.

“Mobilization measures in the aggressor country continue. After the pseudo-referendums are held and the enemy groups build up their forces, an escalation of the situation is not excluded.”

According to him, escalation will be characterized, first of all, by Russia striking critical infrastructure with simultaneous attempts to intensify combat operations with the aim of seizing the territories of entire Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts of Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags