Procedures for Ukraine’s accession to NATO should begin now despite war – Luthuania MoD

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said that Lithuania supports the open door policy “so Ukraine can count on our unconditional support” regarding the country’s accession to NATO, according to delfi.lt.

According to Anušauskas, negotiations and formal procedures for Ukraine’s admission to the alliance should begin now, “despite the war”:

“The most important thing is not the simplified NATO admission procedures that were applied to Sweden and Finland, but the consensus of 30 countries – an agreement that this country (Ukraine, – Ed.) can be admitted to NATO and the process itself should begin regardless of the war,” he said.