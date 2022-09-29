Russia’s shelling: Zaporizhzhya Oblast

On Sept. 28, Russia fired three missiles at the center of the city of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Head Oleksandr Starukh reported on Telegram.

“The building, which had the status of a historical monument, was destroyed. The road was damaged. The information about the victims is being clarified,” Zaporizhzhia Head Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram.