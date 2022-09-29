Russian forces evicted Ukrainians who refused to “vote” in sham referendum from their homes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

In some settlements of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainians who refused to participate in the sham referendum were evicted from their homes, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported during a briefing on September 29.

“In some temporarily occupied settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Russian occupation administration resorted to evicting the civilian population from their own homes, namely those who refused to vote.

A typical example of the forced participation of the population in the so-called ‘referendums’ is the fact that from September 23 to 27, the so-called mobile groups of precinct election commissions moved through the streets of temporarily occupied Ukrainian cities and towns under the protection of armed Russian servicemen, who, threatening with weapons, handed ballots to all passers-by and included them in the lists of voting participants,” Maliar said.