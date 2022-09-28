War will end only after the complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy addressing Harward students and professors via video link. 28 September 2022. Source: president.gov.ua 

Ukraine must return all its temporarily occupied territories, and only then can we talk about the end of the war. This was stated by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing students and professors of Harvard University, the President’s site reported.

The President noted that Ukraine, unfortunately, won’t be able to return its perished citizens, but it can certainly restore justice, which begins with the return of its land.

Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia’s war against Ukraine showed the need to reset international institutions, which should react faster, preferably preventively not waiting for a bad outcome.

 

