US to allocate $1.1 bn military aid package to Ukraine – US Department of Defense

The US Department of Defense announced the allocation of a new $1.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, which includes 18 highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile systems and associated ammunition.

Also, the aid package will include:

150 Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

150 Tactical Vehicles to tow weapons;

40 trucks and 80 trailers to transport heavy equipment;

Two radars for Unmanned Aerial Systems;

20 multi-mission radars;

Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Tactical secure communications systems, surveillance systems, and optics;

Explosive ordnance disposal equipment;

Body armour and other field equipment;

Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.