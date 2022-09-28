US to allocate $1.1 bn military aid package to Ukraine – US Department of Defense

The US Department of Defense announced the allocation of a new $1.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, which includes 18 highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile systems and associated ammunition.
Also, the aid package will include:
- 150 Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);
- 150 Tactical Vehicles to tow weapons;
- 40 trucks and 80 trailers to transport heavy equipment;
- Two radars for Unmanned Aerial Systems;
- 20 multi-mission radars;
- Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems;
- Tactical secure communications systems, surveillance systems, and optics;
- Explosive ordnance disposal equipment;
- Body armour and other field equipment;
- Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.