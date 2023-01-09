Russian artillery shelled residential areas of Kherson, killing a civilian

Russian troops shelled residential areas in Kherson on 9 January, killing one person and wounding the other, Oblast head Yaroslav Yanushevych reported.

The wounded woman is in hard condition, having a penetrating wound. Doctors are trying to save her life.

