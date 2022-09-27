New Russian torture chamber found in deoccupied Kharkiv Oblast

Latest news Ukraine

The torture chamber was located in a basement of a building occupied by the so-called “people’s militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic,” a Russian proxy state in eastern Ukraine in Lyptsi, a village liberated by Ukraine during its counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast. This was reported by operatives of the Security Service (SBU) and Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the SBU, Ukrainians who refused to collaborate with the ocupiers were tortured here and then deported to Russia. Criminal proceedings have been launched. Evidence of war crimes will be transmitted to International Criminal Court in The Hague.

All photos: SBU

