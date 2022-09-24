Russians should fight against Putin, not seek asylum in the west — Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Russians should fight against Putin, not seek asylum in the west, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said in a tweet.

Lithuania will not be granting asylum to those who are simply running from responsibility. Russians should stay and fight. Against Putin. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) September 23, 2022

At least 5 countries, including Lithuania, are against visa exceptions or asylum for Russians fleeing conscription campaign. Germany instead proposes to provide asylum for Russians who flee after Russia started mobilization as a common EU policy.