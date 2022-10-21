German company delivers four air defence radars for Ukraine; one has already arrived in Ukraine

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT, said: “The situation in Ukraine requires quick and decisive action. Due to a serial production line and the commitment of our employees, we are able to deliver such systems to protect the population in the shortest possible time.”

TRML-4D uses the latest Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar technology with multiple digitally shaped beams. It is capable of detecting, tracking and classifying various types of aerial targets, with a focus on small, fast and low-flying and/or manoeuvring cruise missiles and aircraft, as well as hovering helicopters. It ensures the rapid detection and tracking of some 1,500 targets in a radius of up to 250 km.

HENSOLDT is a defence company with a global reach that develops innovative and customer-specific solutions in the fields of radar, electronic warfare, avionics, and optronics.