Russian units looking for ways to surrender because of Ukraine’s counteroffensive

Russia’s units in Kharkiv Oblast are looking for ways to get in touch with Ukraine’s units in order to conduct negotiations on laying down their arms, head of press center of Ukraine’s operational command “South” Nataliya Humeniuk reported on the air of the TV channel “Espresso.”

“We continue to advance and this movement is quite convincing. It has an impact not only on the geographical shift of the enemy’s positions, but also a psychological one. Enemy units, starting reformation, are looking for ways to get in touch with our units in order to conduct so-called negotiations on the possibility of assembling weapons and transitioning under the auspices of international humanitarian law,” she said

