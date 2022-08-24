Pope’s referrals to Dugina as “innocent” war victim raises criticism in Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

“I think of that poor girl blown up by a bomb under her car seat in Moscow,” he said, referring to the targeted attack carried out over the weekend. “The innocent pay for war. The innocent! Let us think about this reality and say to each other: War is madness,” he said.

His speech was criticized by Ukraine’s envoy to the Vatican Andriy Yurash:

Daria Dugina was behind the wheel of a Toyota Land Cruiser when it detonated near Bolshie Vyazomy ~ 21:00 on 20 August. According to one version, blast was meant to kill her father Aleksandr Dugin, one of the ideologists of the “Russian world,” which drives Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ukraine said it has nothing to do with the murder.

Ex-deputy of Russia’s Duma Ilya Ponomariov, expelled from Russia for anti-Kremlin activities, said that the National Republican Army, an underground group of a resistance movement against Putin’s regime was responsible for the murder of Daria Dugina.

Meanwhile, Russia accused the Ukrainian special services, and said that the explosive device was activated remotely. Russia’s FSB claimed that a Ukrainian woman Natalia Vovk, allegedly responsible for the explosion, served in the Azov Regiment – the soldiers of the regiment denied this.

Darya Dugina was faithful to the ideas of her father and often appeared on Russian propaganda shows to justify the Russian war against Ukraine.

Who is “Putin’s brain” Alexander Dugin, whose daughter was killed in car blast?

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags