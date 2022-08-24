Pope’s referrals to Dugina as “innocent” war victim raises criticism in Ukraine

“I think of that poor girl blown up by a bomb under her car seat in Moscow,” he said, referring to the targeted attack carried out over the weekend. “The innocent pay for war. The innocent! Let us think about this reality and say to each other: War is madness,” he said.

His speech was criticized by Ukraine’s envoy to the Vatican Andriy Yurash:

Today’s speech ofPope was disappointing& made me think about many things: can’t speak inSame categories aboutАggressor &Victim, Rapist and Raped; howPossible To Mention 1of ideologists of🇷🇺ImperialismAs innocent victim?She wasKilledBy russiansAsSacredVictim &isNowOn Shield ofWar pic.twitter.com/GvvM7zJDCa — Andrii Yurash (@AndriiYurash) August 24, 2022

Daria Dugina was behind the wheel of a Toyota Land Cruiser when it detonated near Bolshie Vyazomy ~ 21:00 on 20 August. According to one version, blast was meant to kill her father Aleksandr Dugin, one of the ideologists of the “Russian world,” which drives Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ukraine said it has nothing to do with the murder.

Ex-deputy of Russia’s Duma Ilya Ponomariov, expelled from Russia for anti-Kremlin activities, said that the National Republican Army, an underground group of a resistance movement against Putin’s regime was responsible for the murder of Daria Dugina.

Meanwhile, Russia accused the Ukrainian special services, and said that the explosive device was activated remotely. Russia’s FSB claimed that a Ukrainian woman Natalia Vovk, allegedly responsible for the explosion, served in the Azov Regiment – the soldiers of the regiment denied this.

Darya Dugina was faithful to the ideas of her father and often appeared on Russian propaganda shows to justify the Russian war against Ukraine.