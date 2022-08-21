Ukraine has nothing to do with car bomb explosion killing daughter of Russian propagandist – Podoliak

Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian world propagandist Alexander Dugin was killed in a car bomb explosion near Moscow. Ukraine has nothing to do with this murder, said Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said because” Ukraine isn’t a criminal state as Russia and even more, Ukraine isn’t a terrorist state,” UkrInform reported.

