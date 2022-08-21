Daughter of Russian propagandist killed by “Russian resistance to Putinism” – former member of Russia’s Duma

Ex-deputy of Russia’s Duma Ilya Ponomariov expelled from Russia for anti-Kremlin activities, said that the National Republican Army, an underground group of a resistance movement against Putin’s regime was responsible for the murder of Daria Dugina. Her father Alexander Dugin is a Russian political commentator and propagandist who spread fake news about the war against Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to