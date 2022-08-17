Norway, US to provide more military aid to Ukraine – Ukraine’s defense minister

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported on Twitter about his phone conversations with his counterparts, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Norvegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, and the Defense Minister of Denmark, Morten Bødskov.

After the conversation with Lloyd Austin, Reznikov said that more US security aid to Ukraine will arrive soon.

Norway, according to Reznikov, is going to provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine and train Ukrainian soldiers:

Meanwhile, Reznikov says, he discussed with Danish Defense Minister Morten Bødskov the results of the Copenhagen conference, the cooperation of the two countries, and the way to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

 

