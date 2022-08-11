26 countries pledged €1.5 billion to boost Ukraine’s military capabilities

26 countries pledged €1.5 billion to boost Ukraine’s military capabilities

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace (L), defense ministers Oleksii Reznikov of Ukraine (C) and Morten Bødskov of Denmark. Copenhagen, Denmark, 11 August 2022. Source

International, Latest news Ukraine

On 11 August, at a donor conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, a group of 26 countries pledged more than €1.5 billion ($1.55 billion) of additional aid to support Ukraine in the war against Russia, according to Danish Defence Minister Morten Bødskov, Jyllands-Posten reported.

Bødskov co-hosted the conference with his Ukrainian and British counterparts, Oleksii Reznikov and Ben Wallace.

The money can, for example, go to weapons and training of Ukrainian soldiers. And that amount can continue to rise, asserted Morten Bødskov as a number of countries have also signaled their willingness to support Ukraine, but their representatives should first go home and discuss the issue in their parliaments.

The parties to the donor conference will hold a follow-up virtual meeting in September, according to Jyllands-Posten.

Update:

Norway will train Ukrainian soldiers in the UK, according to Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, NRK reported.

The Polish, Slovak, and Czech defense ministers signaled a willingness to expand the production of artillery systems, ammunition, and other military equipment for Ukraine, according to Danish Defence Minister Morten Bødskov.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the donations were “proof of the opposite” of what Russian President Putin would have bet would be true by now — that Western governments “would have all got bored of the conflict and the international community would have gone off in different directions,” RFE/RL wrote.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags